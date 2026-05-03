TEHRAN: Iran has reportedly shown notable flexibility in its nuclear negotiations with the United States, according to Arab media reports, marking a shift in its previously rigid stance on several key issues.

Citing reports from Al Arabiya, Iranian negotiators have proposed limiting uranium enrichment to 3.5 percent, a level significantly lower than earlier positions. Tehran has also reportedly agreed to gradually reduce its stockpile of enriched uranium as part of a broader effort to ease tensions in ongoing diplomatic talks.

This development is being viewed as a departure from Iran’s earlier approach, where it was seen as seeking to delay or stall progress in negotiations. The revised proposal also includes suggestions for the phased reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route, which has long been a point of geopolitical sensitivity in the region.

However, Iranian officials have linked progress on maritime access to broader political conditions, insisting that US sanctions must be lifted as part of any final agreement.

The news outlet further claimed that Tehran has also softened its earlier demand for the complete withdrawal of US forces from the region, instead focusing on reducing military presence and seeking international guarantees against future attacks.

Iran is now reportedly pushing for a framework that includes decreased American military activity in the Middle East alongside binding global assurances to prevent future escalation or military strikes.

Diplomatic observers say the evolving Iranian position reflects both internal economic pressures and external diplomatic engagement, as negotiations continue amid efforts to stabilize long-standing tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Earlier, Iranian media has reported Tehran has dispatched its 14-point peace proposal to the United States included ending the conflict on all fronts and enacting a new framework for the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Tasnim and Fars news agencies reported Tehran has submitted the proposal to the US through the mediator Pakistan.

The 14-point peace proposal included the withdrawal of U.S. forces from areas surrounding Iran, lifting the blockade, releasing Iran’s frozen assets, payment of compensation, lifting sanctions and ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, as well as a new control mechanism for the Hormuz strait.

Iran has said that the US ceasefire deadline should be reduced to resolve the issues within 30 days.

“I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.