Iran shows interest to initiate more electricity projects in Pakistan

TEHRAN: Iran has expressed its interest to initiate more projects on electricity in Pakistan as Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan met Iranian counterpart Ali Akbar Mehrabian in Tehran, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, mutual areas of interest were discussed during the meeting.

The Iranian Minister appreciated the authorities of Pakistan for the construction of transmission line to import electricity from Iran to Gwadar on fast pace.

He also expressed his interest to initiate more electricity projects with Pakistan. Khurram Dastgir thanked his counterpart for extending his cooperation in the energy field.

A day earlier, Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan reached Iran to discuss the progress on the Pak-Iran Power Project with the Iranian authorities. Under the Pak-Iran Power Project, Pakistan will import 100 Megawatt of electricity.

The work on the transmission line for the Pak-Iran power project was underway and will be completed in record time.

