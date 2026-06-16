Iran snatch draw in World Cup opener

Iran came from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw against New Zealand in their long-awaited opening game at the World Cup on Monday as European heavyweights Spain were frustrated in a shock stalemate by tiny tournament debutants Cape Verde.

After months of uncertainty surrounding their participation in the tournament following the war in the Middle East, all eyes were on the Iranians as they took on the New Zealanders in Group G at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

Goals from Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebbi secured a point for Iran after Elijah Just had twice fired New Zealand into the lead.

Afterwards Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei lashed out at the restrictions that have been placed on his team since arriving in North America.

The Iranians were initially due to be based in Tucson, Arizona before switching their training base to Tijuana in Mexico due to ongoing tensions with co-hosts the United States over visa issues.

US authorities have refused to grant visas for several members of the Iranian delegation, prompting Ghalenoei to describe Iran as “the most oppressed team in the World Cup.”

Ghalenoei said Iran had been told to leave the United States immediately after Monday’s game.

“They delayed our arrivals, they are forcing us to go back early without time for recovery,” Ghalenoei said. “They are making the situation more and more difficult, facing us with more hurdles, but we’re not going to let that stop us from doing our best.”

A few hours before Monday’s opener, hundreds of protesters against Iran’s ruling regime gathered outside the SoFi Stadium to vent their anger at Tehran’s rulers.

“This team is not the Iranian people’s team, it’s the regime’s team,” said Ava Amin, a philosophy student who came to demonstrate with a banner calling for “regime change.”

FIFA had warned that anyone carrying Iran’s pre-revolutionary flag into the stadium would risk ejection under rules that forbid any kind of political messaging inside grounds.

However AFP reporters witnessed dozens of fans inside the stadium wearing t-shirts emblazoned with the banned flag, while other supporters openly displayed the flag, in violation of FIFA guidelines.

But there was no sign of any other significant protest against the Iranian team during the game, who were greeted by a roar from the crowd when they first appeared to warm up and enjoyed raucous support throughout.

Spain held by Cape Verde

Elsewhere Monday, European champions Spain — one of the pre-tournament favourites for the title — were stunned by African qualifiers Cape Verde who held them to a 0-0 draw.

Spain had been expected to cruise past Cape Verde, playing in the tournament for the first time.

But despite enjoying 74 percent possession and laying siege to the Cape Verde goal, the 2010 world champions were unable to find a breakthrough against the underdogs from the volcanic archipelago of just 525,000 people, who are ranked as 2000-1 outsiders to win the World Cup by several betting websites.

“The dream came true,” Cape Verde’s 40-year-old hero goalkeeper Vozinha told reporters. “We competed against Spain, one of the best teams in the world. We are very happy and proud of all the players and people of Cape Verde.”

Cape Verde had never qualified for the World Cup but were boosted in their bid to qualify for the finals after FIFA’s expansion of the tournament to 48 teams.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente insisted there was no reason to hit the panic button — and still confidently backed his squad to reach the final.

“We are completely calm, convinced that there is a long way to go. As we see it, we have seven games left,” he said.

An upset had also looked on the cards in another early game on Monday, with Egypt taking the lead through Emam Ashour in the first half against Belgium in a Group G game in Seattle.

But veteran Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku came off the bench in the second half to make an instant impact, harassing Egypt defender Mohamed Hany into an own goal to secure a share of the points.

In Miami, two-time World Cup-winners Uruguay had to come from behind to grab a point against Saudi Arabia in Group H.

Abdulelah al-Amri gave Saudi Arabia the lead on 41 minutes but Maxi Araujo’s leveller on 80 minutes saved Uruguay’s blushes in a 1-1 draw.