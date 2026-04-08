Iran Speaker Qalibaf, US VP JD Vance to lead teams in Islamabad talks

TEHRAN: Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf is to head a negotiating team for talks with U.S. Vice President JD Vance in Islamabad in Pakistan, Iranian Students’ News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday morning announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and elsewhere.

In a post on his X account, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he warmly welcomes the sagacious gesture and extends deepest gratitude to the leadership of both the countries and invite their delegations to Islamabad on Friday, 10th April to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes.

US President Donald Trump agreed upon a two-week ceasefire with Iran, less than two hours before his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating attacks on its civilian infrastructure.

Iran said talks between the US and Iran would begin on Friday in Islamabad, Pakistan, who helped mediate the ceasefire.

The US has not yet confirmed in-person talks but says they are being discussed.

Donald Trump said Iran had ‌presented a ⁠10-point proposal that was a “workable basis” for negotiations and he expected an agreement to be “finalized and consummated” during the two-week window.