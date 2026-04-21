TEHRAN: Iran’s state broadcaster the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) has stated that no Iranian diplomatic delegation has travelled to Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad.

The statement said, “No Iranian diplomatic delegation–be it a primary or secondary team, or an initial or follow-up mission–has travelled to Islamabad, Pakistan so far.”

🚨IRIB Exclusive: No Iranian diplomatic delegation—be it a primary or secondary team, or an initial or follow-up mission—has traveled to Islamabad, Pakistan so far. — IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) (@iribnews_irib) April 21, 2026

Earlier in the day, Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, speaker of Iran Parliament also said that Tehran would not accept negotiations with Washington under the shadow of threats.

In a post on his X handle early on Tuesday, Ghalibaf denounced US President Donald Trump for acting on a delusion.

“Trump, by imposing a siege and violating the ceasefire, seeks to turn this negotiating table— in his own imagination— into a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering. We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats, and in the past two weeks, we have prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield,” Ghalibaf posted on his X account.

The remarks came as the next round of talks between Tehran and Washington were shrouded in uncertainty following renewed American aggression at sea, after the US Navy violated the ceasefire by targeting an Iranian merchant vessel in the Sea of Oman.

The Iranian military described the incident as a breach of maritime conduct and reiterated that its response posture remains active, while stressing confidence in national capabilities.