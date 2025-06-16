Israel strikes Iranian state TV headquarters during live broadcast

THERAN: Tensions between Iran and Israel escalated sharply after the Israeli military launched a direct strike on the headquarters of Iran’s national television broadcaster, IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting), during a live broadcast.

According to Iran’s state-owned news agency, IRNA, the attack, which took place while programmes were being aired live, briefly disrupted the IRIB News Network.

Despite the explosion, a presenter was seen remaining calm on air as the studio was shaken. Broadcasting resumed shortly after. It is still unclear whether there were any casualties in the incident.

The Israeli regime attacks Iran’s national TV. Brave Iranian presenter keeps composed as the studio comes under Israeli attack. pic.twitter.com/XM7QCz775D — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) June 16, 2025



The strike on the broadcaster was part of a wider Israeli military operation launched inside Iranian territory overnight on 13 June.

Iranian officials have described it as an unprovoked act of aggression, saying that the Israeli military also targeted residential buildings. As per reports several civilians and high-ranking Iranian military officials were martyred in the attacks.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, swiftly appointed new military commanders on the day of the attack and vowed a strong response.

Click here for all updates about Israel-Iran escalation

In response to Israeli aggression, Iran launched a series of powerful missile and drone strikes into Israel.

The Iranian ballistic missiles reportedly hit major cities in Israel including Tel Aviv, Haifa, and occupied-Jerusalem.

Earlier, Iranian parliamentarians was reportedly preparing a bill that could push Tehran toward exiting the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, the foreign ministry said, while reiterating Tehran’s official stance against developing nuclear weapons.

“In light of recent developments, we will take an appropriate decision. Government has to enforce parliament bills but such a proposal is just being prepared and we will coordinate in the later stages with parliament,” the ministry’s spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, when asked at a press conference about Tehran potentially leaving the NPT.

The NPT, which Iran ratified in 1970, guarantees countries the right to pursue civilian nuclear power in return for requiring them to forego atomic weapons and cooperate with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the IAEA.