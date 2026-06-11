Iran strikes US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain: state media

TEHRAN: Iranian media reported on Thursday that Iran had attacked the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, after US strikes on its territory.

“In this wave of army drone strikes, communication antennas and radar facilities of the Patriot system of the 5th Fleet were targeted,” the Mehr and Fars news agencies posted on Telegram.

An air raid alert was issued in Bahrain, and residents have been urged to “remain calm and head to the nearest safe place” the Gulf country’s interior ministry said on X.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that they had struck bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to the latest US strikes.

“During two waves of operations, eighteen important targets belonging to the US Army in the bases of Ali and Ahmad Ahmad Air Force (were hit),” the Guards said in a statement quoted by state-run IRNA, adding that they also “hit and destroyed Sheikh Isa air bases”.

Kuwait’s military said Thursday its air defences were engaging “hostile aerial targets”, after the United States launched fresh attacks against Iran.

“The General Staff of the Army announces that air defense systems are currently engaging hostile aerial targets in accordance with established operational procedures,” it said on X.

It urged “everyone to adhere to the security and safety instructions and guidelines issued by the relevant authorities, and to obtain information from official and reliable sources”.

The US military said on Wednesday that it had “completed” its latest wave of strikes against Iran, targeting “Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defense sites across Iran.”

“U.S. Marine Corps, Air Force, and Navy assets fired precision munitions on Iranian targets that posed a threat to U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters,” Central Command, which oversees forces in the region, posted on X.