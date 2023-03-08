Iran successfully test fires advanced ballistic missile: report

TEHRAN: The Iranian military has developed a highly advanced ballistic missile that is able to strike warships and aircraft carriers 1,500 kilometers away, citing Iran’s armed forces chief, Iranian media reported.

The missile has been tested successfully and is being mass produced, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said.

Boasting the achievement, Bagheri said Iran is now among the only three countries in the world that have mastered the technology to produce such missiles.

The new ballistic missile will guarantee security at the seas around Iran, the military chief said, adding hostile targets in the sea will not be safe anymore at a distance of 1,500 kilometers.

“By having such a missile, a considerable security with a radius of over 1000 kilometers will be created at seas around us,” he said.

The missile streaks in outer space with a speed of Mach 8 and can hit moving targets with pinpoint accuracy, he explained.

“In such a situation,” he said, “hostile aircraft carriers and warships will no longer have security at a distance of 1,500 kilometers,” he claimed.

