Iran suspends visa-free entry for Indian tourists

Iran has announced the suspension of its visa exemption rules for Indian tourists. Consequently, travelers from India are now required to obtain visas in advance for both entry into and transit through Iran, Press TV reported.

The Iranian embassy in New Delhi confirmed on its X account on Monday that the suspension of visa exemption for Indian tourists will take effect on November 22.

“The implementation of the one-way tourist visa cancellation regulations for Indian nationals holding ordinary passports, in the Islamic Republic of Iran, has been suspended,” the post mentioned.

It further adds, “Indian nationals with ordinary passports will be required to obtain a visa to enter or transit through the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

In February 2024, Iran announced that Indian tourists would be allowed to enter the country without a visa once every six months. This visa-free entry permits a maximum stay of 15 days, with no option for extension.

According to reports from Indian news websites, the new visa policy is likely to impact the travel plans of many Indians visiting Iran’s tourist attractions, particularly pilgrims traveling to the cities of Qom and Mashhad.

Additionally, Iran has served as a convenient transit hub for Indians heading to Europe or Central Asia, as well as for Shia pilgrims from Indian-administered Kashmir who wish to visit holy cities in Iraq.

According to Press TV report, there has been no official statement from the Iranian foreign ministry authorities on the reasons behind the suspension of the visa exemption.

However, according to Indian sources, Iran has stopped the exemption in response to recent events where individuals were tricked into traveling to Iran with fake job offers before being sent to a third nation.