Iran minister telephones Pakistan FM after border attack

ISLAMABAD: Following the attack in Balochistan, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian engaged in a telephone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani, ARY News reported quoting MoFA.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani firmly underscored that the attack conducted by Iran inside Pakistani territory, on January 16, was not only a serious breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty but was also an egregious violation of international law and the spirit of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran.

“Expressing Pakistan’s unreserved condemnation of the attack, the Foreign Minister added that the incident has caused serious damage to bilateral ties between Pakistan and Iran. The Foreign Minister added that Pakistan reserved the right to respond to this provocative act,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The caretaker foreign minister who is currently leading the Pakistan delegation to the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in Kampala, Uganda, received a telephone call from Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

Stressing that terrorism was a common threat to the region and required concerted and coordinated efforts to combat this menace, Foreign Minister Jilani underlined that unilateral actions could seriously undermine regional peace and stability. No country in the region should tread this perilous path, he stressed.

Earlier today, the Foreign Office (FO) said Islamabad announced to expel Iranian ambassador while recalling its envoy from Tehran.

“Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act and the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran,” FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch said in a post.