Iran to suspend strikes on neighbours unless attacks come from them
- By Reuters -
- Mar 07, 2026
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that the country’s temporary leadership council had approved the suspension of attacks against neighboring countries unless an attack on Iran came from those countries.
The announcement came as Iran continued to launch attacks in the region in response to U.S.-Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic.
Earlier, A spokesperson for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) challenged U.S. President Donald Trump to deploy U.S. naval vessels to escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reported on Friday.
The U.S. Navy could begin escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary, Trump said on Tuesday. The conflict in the Middle East has halted shipping and energy exports through the vital Strait of Hormuz.
“We recommend that, before making any decision, the Americans remember the fire on the American supertanker Bridgeton in 1987 and the oil tankers that were recently targeted,” Naini said.
At least nine vessels have been attacked since the U.S. and Israel first began strikes on Iran on Saturday, and the Guards ordered ships not to cross the strategic waterway.