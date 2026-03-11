Iran threatens to target banks linked to US, Israel

DUBAI: Iran will target economic and banking ​interests linked to the U.S. ‌and Israel in the region, after an attack on an Iranian bank, a ​spokesperson for Tehran’s Khatam al-Anbiya military command headquarters said ​on Wednesday.

An administrative building linked to ⁠Bank Sepah, one of the ​country’s largest public banks and ​with historical links to the military, was hit overnight in Tehran, according to the ​semi-official Mehr news agency.

“Following their ​failed campaign, the terrorist U.S. army and ‌cruel ⁠Zionist regime (Israel) have targeted one of the country’s banks,” state media quoted Ebrahim Zolfaqari as saying.

“With ​this illegitimate ​and uncommon ⁠action, the enemy is forcing our hand to ​target economic centres and banks ​linked ⁠to the U.S. and Zionist regime in the region,” he added.

The spokesperson ⁠warned ​people of the ​region to stay 1,000 metres away from banks.