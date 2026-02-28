Iran's Top Missiles in 2026: Capabilities and Role They Can Play in the Recent Israel-US Strikes

In the early hours of February 28, 2026, Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes on multiple Iranian cities, including Tehran, Isfahan, and Qom, targeting military infrastructure in what was described as a “pre-emptive” operation codenamed Roaring Lion by Israel and Operation Epic Fury by the US.

This assault, aimed at degrading Iran’s missile and nuclear capabilities, prompted an immediate retaliation from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired a barrage of ballistic missiles and drones toward Israel, with reports of dozens to hundreds of projectiles launched, some also targeting US bases in the region. Explosions were reported in northern Israel, and air raid sirens blared across the country as defenses like the Iron Dome worked to intercept incoming threats.

This escalation highlights Iran’s robust ballistic missile arsenal, which remains the largest in the Middle East despite recent conflicts depleting its stockpile. Iran has long maintained a self-imposed range limit of 2,000 kilometers (about 1,240 miles), sufficient to reach Israel and US assets in the region, while denying intentions to develop intercontinental capabilities. As of early 2026, Iran’s missile inventory has reportedly shrunk from around 2,500 to between 1,000 and 1,200 units following previous exchanges and Israeli strikes, with only about 100 serviceable mobile launchers remaining. Below, we explore Iran’s top missiles, their specifications, and their significance in the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.

Overview of Iran’s Missile Program

Iran’s ballistic missiles serve as a cornerstone of its defense strategy, emphasizing deterrence against regional adversaries like Israel and the US. The program includes short-range, medium-range, and hypersonic variants, many stored in underground “missile cities” for protection. During the February 2026 retaliation, Iran deployed a mix of these systems, including advanced models like the Sejjil and Fattah, to overwhelm defenses. Production capabilities, particularly for solid-fuel missiles, have been hampered by earlier strikes on key equipment, but Iran continues to upgrade its arsenal.

Missile Name Range (km) Payload (kg) Fuel Type Key Features Sejjil 2,000-2,500 Up to 1,500 Solid High speed (over 17,000 km/h) Khorramshahr-4 2,000 1,500 Liquid high destructive power. Fattah (Hypersonic) 1,400 Varies Solid Hypersonic speeds Shahab-3 800-1,300 Up to 1,200 Liquid Medium-range, variants include Emad Emad 1,700 750 Liquid 500m accuracy. Ghadr 2,000 Varies Liquid Capable of reaching Europe. Kheibar 2,000 Varies Solid Advanced solid-fuel Haj Qasem 1,400 Varies Solid high mobility.

Top Iranian Missiles in Detail

1. Sejjil: The High-Speed Backbone

The Sejjil is one of Iran’s most advanced solid-fuel medium-range ballistic missiles (MRBM), capable of reaching speeds exceeding 17,000 km/h and a range of up to 2,500 km. Its solid-fuel design allows for rapid launch preparation, making it hard to detect and intercept. In the 2026 retaliation against Israel, the Sejjil-2 variant was reportedly used for the first time in combat, showcasing its destructive warhead. Production has been affected by strikes on fuel mixers, but it remains a key deterrent.

2. Khorramshahr-4: Powerhouse of Payload

Recently deployed in IRGC underground missile cities, the Khorramshahr-4 boasts a 2,000 km range and can carry a 1,500 kg warhead, making it ideal for saturation attacks. Iranian state media highlighted its upgrade in early February 2026, emphasizing enhanced deterrence. This missile’s liquid-fuel system provides flexibility, though it requires more preparation time than solid-fuel counterparts.

3. Fattah: The Hypersonic Edge

Iran’s first hypersonic missile, the Fattah, represents a technological leap with a 1,400 km range and speeds that reportedly make it uninterceptable. Claimed to have been used in prior conflicts with Israel, its maneuverability allows it to evade advanced air defenses like those of Israel and the US. This system underscores Iran’s push toward asymmetric warfare capabilities.

4. Shahab-3 and Variants: Reliable Workhorses

The Shahab-3, with ranges from 800 to 1,300 km, forms the core of Iran’s medium-range arsenal. Variants like the Emad (1,700 km, precision-guided) and Ghadr (2,000 km) offer improved accuracy and reach. These have been pivotal in Iran’s strikes on US bases and Israeli targets, with the Emad’s 500-meter accuracy enhancing strike effectiveness.

Other Notable Missiles

Kheibar and Haj Qasem : Both with 2,000 km and 1,400 km ranges respectively, these solid-fuel missiles add to Iran’s layered threat, capable of targeting Israel from multiple vectors.

: Both with 2,000 km and 1,400 km ranges respectively, these solid-fuel missiles add to Iran’s layered threat, capable of targeting Israel from multiple vectors. Zolfaghar: A shorter-range option at 700 km, often used for precision strikes in regional conflicts.

The February 2026 strikes have further strained Iran’s missile stocks, with estimates suggesting significant damage to launch sites. However, Iran’s ability to launch retaliatory volleys demonstrates resilience. US President Trump has warned of Iran’s potential to develop longer-range missiles, though Tehran insists its program is defensive. As tensions escalate, these missiles continue to shape the geopolitical landscape, influencing alliances and defense strategies across the Middle East.