This morning, Pakistanis woke up to a world that is measurably less likely to burn. That is not a headline. That is not spin. That is what Sunday, June 22, 2026 actually delivered — and it delivered it because two Pakistani men boarded a plane on Saturday night, flew through the dark, and refused to let a war define our era.

I have been covering Pakistani foreign policy for over a decade. I have watched us be sidelined, lectured, and ignored. I have watched the world talk about us as a problem rather than a solution. Yesterday, at a Swiss mountain resort overlooking Lake Lucerne, the script was rewritten. Not by accident. Not by luck. By Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, who sat across from JD Vance and Abbas Araghchi on the same Sunday — and held the whole thing together.

Let me take you through what that Sunday actually looked like.

Saturday Night to Sunday: The Flight That Mattered

By Friday, the Bürgenstock talks were dead. JD Vance had cancelled his trip. Switzerland’s foreign ministry issued a bloodless statement about “logistical challenges.” The real story: Israel had bombed Lebanon again, Iran had closed the Strait of Hormuz for the second time in weeks, and the entire Memorandum of Understanding — signed digitally by Trump and Pezeshkian just days earlier on June 17 — was teetering.

This is where Pakistan did what Pakistan has done, quietly, repeatedly, since March: it stepped into the gap.

PM Sharif and Field Marshal Munir departed Saturday night. They landed in Switzerland as Sunday began. Within hours, they were in bilateral meetings with Vance alongside Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — then with the Iranian delegation led by Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Two rooms. Two adversaries. One Pakistani team threading between them.

By the time Sunday ended, Iran’s Foreign Minister had posted on X: “Tireless Pakistani and Qatari mediation has delivered major progress to end Lebanon War. Oil and petrochem exports are waived, blockade lifted, some frozen assets released, and major reconstruction and development plan launched for Iran.”

That sentence — written by the Islamic Republic’s top diplomat — is Pakistan’s Sunday in one paragraph.

What Was Actually Won: The Numbers

Let me be specific, because the specifics matter.

The Strait of Hormuz — through which 20 percent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas flows — is back open. Twenty-five commercial vessels crossed it on June 18, the highest number since mid-April. Fuel prices in Karachi, which had surged over 40 percent in a single month at the crisis peak, have begun to ease.

Iran’s oil and petrochemical exports are now sanctions-waived, with all related banking, insurance, and transportation services included in the waiver. For a region that runs on energy trade, this is not a technicality. It is oxygen.

The US naval blockade on Iranian ports has been lifted. The blockade was strangling an economy and a people. It is gone.

Frozen Iranian assets, estimated at $24 to $25 billion, are being released in phases tied to implementation progress. Half, according to Iranian state media, before final negotiations even begin.

A $300 billion reconstruction and development framework for Iran has been placed on the table — to be activated upon final agreement. The single largest economic commitment in the MOU.

Lebanon: A de-confliction cell has been established between the US, Iran, the Lebanese Republic, and the mediators — Qatar and Pakistan — to enforce the end of military operations. This is the mechanism Iran called “the first real test.”

And overseeing all of it: a High-Level Committee providing political oversight of the mediation, with technical talks continuing this week at Bürgenstock, covering nuclear enrichment, sanctions, and the full implementation plan of the 14-point MOU.

This is what one Sunday produced.

The Pressure They Absorbed to Get Here

I want Pakistanis reading this to understand what Sharif and Munir carried into that Swiss resort.

At home, by early March, Shia protesters had attacked the US consulate in Karachi. At least 10 people were killed. A three-day curfew was imposed in Gilgit-Baltistan. Field Marshal Munir was meeting Shia clerics in Rawalpindi, asking for calm, while simultaneously meeting US officials in Islamabad.

US Senator Lindsey Graham said Pakistan’s role was “problematic” and he didn’t trust it. Washington hawks circled. And from the east, a familiar narrative was being pushed: that Pakistan was a bad-faith actor, too close to Iran, incapable of holding both sides.

PM Sharif called it publicly — an “incessant misinformation campaign by those who want to sabotage the peace deal.” He didn’t name who. He didn’t have to.

Because here is the geopolitical truth that Sunday confirmed: the country most strategically threatened by Pakistan’s emergence as a credible, US-embraced peace broker is not Iran. It is not Israel. It is India.

New Delhi’s Discomfort Is Not Coincidence

The Council on Foreign Relations described it plainly. US-India relations have deteriorated during this period — over tariffs, H-1B visa restrictions, and India’s continued purchase of Russian oil. But the deeper irritant, analysts note, is that India watches Pakistan successfully cultivate the Trump administration, nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, earn a seat at the world’s most consequential negotiating table — and receive, in return, the words “we love Pakistan” from the American Vice President.

India has always refused outside mediation in its disputes with Pakistan. It has always wanted Pakistan seen as a problem, not a partner. The “Islamabad Process” — Pakistan’s framing of itself as an ongoing diplomatic track, not a one-time mediator — directly contradicts that preferred narrative.

When PM Sharif warned of forces running a misinformation campaign to sabotage the deal, he was not being paranoid. He was being precise. The country that benefits most from Pakistan’s diplomatic failure is the same country that spent the last decade lobbying the world to designate Pakistan a state sponsor of instability.

The world did not need that narrative on Sunday. And on Sunday, that narrative lost.

What Shehbaz and Munir Actually Are

I said it last week and I will say it again, more plainly: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir are heroes.

Not because they are perfect. Not because every domestic decision has been right. But because when the moment demanded leaders who could walk into a room containing the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran simultaneously — holding the trust of both without surrendering to either — these two men were the ones who showed up.

Munir walked side by side with JD Vance for photographs. Hours later, he sat across from Ghalibaf and Araghchi. That is not a diplomatic trick. That is the exercise of hard-won credibility, built across months of shuttle diplomacy, 21-hour negotiating sessions in Islamabad, and a Pakistan-China five-point peace initiative launched on March 31 that nobody gave much chance of succeeding.

It succeeded. Sunday was its proof.

What Comes Next, and Why It Is Still Hard

I will not pretend Sunday closed the chapter. The 60-day window that began June 18 must now produce a final agreement on Iran’s nuclear enrichment program — its 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent — its missile program, sanctions architecture, and IAEA oversight. Israel has declared it will remain in southern Lebanon and parts of Syria “indefinitely.” Trump threatened Iran on Truth Social even as negotiators were still in the room on Sunday. Iran suspended a quadrilateral session in response.

The road is still dangerous. The tripwires are still live.

But here is the difference between last week and this morning: there is now a High-Level Committee, a de-confliction mechanism, a technical working process, a sanctions waiver, a blockade lifted, and a roadmap with a deadline. One month ago, none of those existed.

The Morning After

This morning, a colleague sent me the clip again — JD Vance, asked about Pakistan’s role, answering without hesitation: “Very good, we love Pakistan.”

Nations don’t love. Vance knows that. We know that. What he was really saying is that America found Pakistan useful, reliable, and worth embracing at a moment when the alternative was a wider war.

That is enough. In geopolitics, being indispensable is the highest form of recognition.

Pakistan was indispensable on Sunday. Pakistan is indispensable this morning.

The world woke up safer today than it went to sleep on Saturday. Remember the names that made that possible: Shehbaz Sharif. Syed Asim Munir. Ishaq Dar. Mohsin Naqvi.

And remember the date: Sunday, June 22, 2026 — the day Pakistan stood at the centre of the world, and did not blink.