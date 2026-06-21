Iran-US delegates reach Switzerland for next phase of peace talks

US VP Vance and an Iranian delegation landed in Switzerland late Saturday ahead of talks at the Burgenstock resort on the preliminary US-Iran deal to halt the Middle East war.

Ben said, “We welcome the arrival of the Iranian delegation in Switzerland,” the Swiss foreign ministry said on X, adding that the talks were part of the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed with the United States.

Iran’s official news agency IRNA also said Tehran’s delegation had arrived in Switzerland ahead of the talks.

US VP Vance arrives in Switzerland for Iran talks

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Switzerland on Sunday for talks on implementing a deal to end the Middle East war.

Vance arrived at Emmen Air Base at 5:59 am (0359 GMT), according to his spokesperson.

US Vice President JD Vance took off for Switzerland on Saturday for talks with Iran on implementing a deal to end the Middle East war, saying negotiators would discuss the Islamic republic’s nuclear program and the Lebanon ceasefire.

“I think we’re going to hopefully make progress on the nuclear issue, make progress on the Lebanon ceasefire issue. Those are the two big things that I think we’re to be focused on,” Vance told reporters before departing from Joint Base Andrews, saying he could only join the talks “for a day or two.”

Negotiations had been planned in Switzerland on Friday, but were postponed at the last minute as Israel carried out a wave of deadly strikes in Lebanon after four of its soldiers were killed in combat.

Following more clashes, both Israel and Hezbollah have accused the other of violating the new truce that was part of the preliminary accord signed by the US and Iran this week.

Vance said the situation in Lebanon was “actually getting better.”

“It’s going to be something we’re just going to have to continuously manage to ensure that… Israel and Lebanon are both safe and secure,” he said.

“The big problem is that you have somebody will shoot and then somebody will respond, and you kind of have a chicken and egg problem where you’ve just got to stop the shooting for long enough to get the ceasefire to keep hold.”

US negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff were already in Switzerland handling technical elements of the talks, Vance said earlier.

PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Asim Munir to attend negotiations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir have departed for Zurich along with a high-level Pakistani delegation to attend the negotiations.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is due to arrive in Switzerland later today.