ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said the technical-level talks between Iran and the United States (US) under ‘Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding’ will usher in a new era of peace, stability, and prosperity in this entire region.

He was speaking to media alongside visiting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Islamabad tonight.

The Prime Minister said it is a matter of great pleasure that the war has come to an end which could have engulfed the entire region and beyond.

He said Pakistan and Iran are far more than neighbours; we are brothers and bound together by centuries of shared history, faith, culture, and civilization.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan remains grateful to the Iranian leadership for reposing binding trust in Islamabad to initiate and mediate the peace process and we have done this mediation with the fullest honesty.

He also paid glowing tribute to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Ali Khamenei, whose wisdom and sagacity has guided the people of Iran through this difficult and challenging time.

The Prime Minister said throughout the crisis, the entire Iranian nation has demonstrated their unity with honour and dignity and that is worthy of our deepest appreciation. He said the courage and endurance displayed by Iranian brothers and sisters during this crisis has been inspiring.

Shehbaz Sharif commended both the Iranian and US delegations for their serious and constructive participation in the talks held at Switzerland.

Highlighting the role played by leaders of other nations, he said this progress could not have been achieved without the support and encouragement of many brotherly countries.

The Prime Minister expressed deep appreciation to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for putting sincere and constructive efforts in resolving the crisis.

He also mentioned dedicated efforts, unwavering commitment and steadfast resolve of Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in the mediating process. He also lauded the role played by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in resolving the crisis.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan and Iran consistently stood by each other in difficult time and recent events have once again demonstrated the enduring strength of this brotherhood and partnership.

In his remarks, President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian said Pakistan is not a neighbouring country of Iran, but it is a brotherly and friendly country with deep historical, cultural and religious bonds, which brought the two nations closer.

He lauded the responsible and visionary role played by Pakistan in supporting the discussions and negotiations for regional stability at a critical historical juncture when the region is facing multiple challenges. He invited the friendly countries to establish a common understanding and build a new security structure for the countries of the region.

The Iranian President said mutually and reciprocally, the acceptance of this initiative of dialogue by Iran is also a reflection of the ancient trust that the Iranian nation has towards the people and government of Pakistan.

He said the government and people of Iran support and appreciate the efforts made by the people and government of Pakistan.

Masoud Pezeshkian said he had constructive meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. During these negotiations, we discussed the regional developments and bilateral relations.

He said the discussions between the two countries reflect that the conducive environment between Pakistan and Iran will usher in a new era, and open a new chapter in the bilateral relations besides draw a new horizon for cooperation based on shared interest.

The President of Iran said we believe that peace, development, sustainable security and welfare of nations can be achieved through sustainable dialogue and regional cooperation and interaction based on mutual respect.

He also thanked the government of Pakistan for the hospitality extended to the Iranian delegation during the visit to Pakistan.