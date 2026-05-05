US forces are ready to resume combat operations against Iran if ordered, Washington’s top military officer said Tuesday, as the Pentagon threatened a “devastating” response to Iranian attacks on commercial shipping in the Hormuz strait.

The warnings came after Iran’s powerful chief negotiator said Tehran “had not even started yet” in the crucial trade route, after a spate of attacks by both sides on Monday threatened to reignite the Middle East war.

Iran fired missiles and drones at US forces and UAE territory including an energy facility, while Washington said it hit six Iranian boats it said threatened commercial shipping, in the sharpest escalation since a nearly month-long truce.

US Central Command “and the rest of the joint force remain ready to resume major combat operations against Iran if ordered to do so,” General Dan Caine told reporters.

“No adversary should mistake our current restraint with a lack of resolve.”

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said the US was “not looking for a fight” in the strait but vowed that Iranian attacks would “face overwhelming and devastating American firepower.”

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who has become a prominent figure in peace talks, said the status quo was “intolerable for America.”

The trading of fire in the waterway where the rivals are vying for control with dueling maritime blockades took place after US President Donald Trump announced a plan to guide ships out of the Gulf.

The war, which erupted more than two months ago with US-Israeli strikes on Iran, has spread throughout the Middle East and roiled the global economy, impacting hundreds of millions worldwide despite a weeks-long ceasefire.

Ghalibaf said the actions of the US and its allies had put shipping security at risk, but said their “malign presence will diminish”, with Tehran vowing not to surrender control of the Hormuz strait.

Iran denied any of its combat ships had been hit in US attacks but accused Washington of killing five civilian passengers on boats.

But despite the clashes under Trump’s effort dubbed “Project Freedom”, Denmark’s freight giant Maersk said on Tuesday that one of its ships had successfully sailed through the Hormuz under US escort.

Iran’s military had threatened to attack any US forces that approached or entered the trade route.

– ‘Direct consequences’ –

The UAE called Iranian missile and drone attacks including one on an energy facility in Fujairah “a dangerous escalation and an unacceptable transgression”, while key US ally Saudi Arabia called Tuesday for efforts “to reach a political solution”.

The attacks delivered another shock to the global economy, with stocks sinking on Tuesday after crude prices surged a day earlier as the tensions raised fears over the truce, with no sign of a deal to reopen the strait.

Negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain deadlocked, with only one round of direct peace talks held so far.

Soaring energy costs for consumers due to the war have caused economic pain around the world and created a headache for Trump months before midterm elections.

Washington’s European allies are also concerned that the longer the strait remains closed the more their economies will suffer.

“These attacks are unacceptable,” EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on X, adding that “security in the (Gulf) region has direct consequences for Europe”.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also implored Tehran to “return to the negotiating table and stop holding the region and the world hostage”, echoing calls from French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Macron will speak with Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian later on Tuesday, he said.

UAE authorities said Iran launched four cruise missiles at its territory, with three successfully shot down and another falling into the sea.

Iran also fired drones at a tanker affiliated with the UAE’s state-owned oil giant ADNOC, they said.

Tehran said it had “no pre-planned program” to target oil facilities in the UAE, but it blamed Washington’s attempt to break Tehran’s blockade of the Hormuz strait for its attacks.

“What happened was the product of the US military’s adventurism to create a passage for ships to illegally pass through the forbidden passages of the Strait of Hormuz,” an Iranian military official told state TV.

– High alert –

An Israeli military official said Monday that the army remained on high alert and was monitoring the situation after the US said it had downed the Iranian missiles and drones.

Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah have kept up their attacks despite a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Monday said a security deal and an end to Israeli attacks were needed before any meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which is being sought by Washington.

Israeli and Lebanese representatives last month met twice in Washington — the first such meetings in decades, which came after Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East war on March 2, sparking heavy Israeli strikes and a ground invasion.