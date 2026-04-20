TEHRAN: Iran said on Monday that no decision has yet been made on whether to participate in the next round of Islamabad talks with the United States, amid escalating tensions following the seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, speaking at a weekly press briefing, said Tehran has not finalised its position regarding the proposed negotiations in Islamabad.

“As of now, we have no agenda for the next round of negotiations, and no decision has been made in this regard,” he said, adding that Washington does not appear serious about pursuing diplomacy.

Baqaei accused the United States of engaging in a “blame game” rather than pursuing constructive engagement, adding that Iran could not expect honesty from Washington.

He also criticised both the US and Israel for alleged violations of international law, and called on global institutions, including the United Nations, to play a more effective role.

He further stated that Pakistan as a mediatory had been informed of ceasefire violations by the US and alleged that Washington used bases in neighbouring countries to carry out actions against Iran. He reiterated that Iran reserves the right to defend itself against external aggression.

The developments come hours after Donald Trump announced that US negotiators would travel to Pakistan ahead of a possible new round of talks.

Iran and the United States, along with Israel, are just days away from the end of the two-week ceasefire that halted the Middle East war, ignited by surprise US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

There has so far been only a single, 21-hour negotiating session held in Islamabad on April 11 that ended inconclusively, though groundwork for fresh talks continued afterwards.

“We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it,” Trump said in a post on Sunday, while also renewing his threats against Iran’s infrastructure if a deal is not made.