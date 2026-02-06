Iran, US nuclear talks in Oman were a good start, Iran's top diplomat says

MUSCAT/DUBAI: High-stakes nuclear talks between Iran and the United States held in Oman on Friday were a good beginning and will continue, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said.

“It was a good start to the negotiations. And there is an understanding on continuing the talks.

Coordination on how to proceed will be decided in the capitals,” Araqchi told Iranian state TV.

Officials from both sides will return home for consultations and “the wall of mistrust” should be overcome, he added.

While both sides have indicated readiness to revive diplomacy over Tehran’s long-running nuclear dispute with the West, Washington wanted to expand the talks to cover Iran’s ballistic missiles, support for armed groups around the region and “treatment of their own people”, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.

Iranian officials have repeatedly said they will not discuss Iran’s missiles — one of the biggest such arsenals in the region — and have said Tehran wants recognition of its right to enrich uranium.

For Washington, carrying out enrichment inside Iran is a red line.

