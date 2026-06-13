Iran-US peace deal expected within 24 hours: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said Pakistan is closer than ever to securing a peace agreement between the United States and Iran, expressing confidence that the deal could be finalised within the next 24 hours.

In a post on X, the prime minister described the anticipated agreement as a historic breakthrough that would help lay the foundation for lasting peace and stability in the region.

“We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely within the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the agreement immediately afterwards, followed by technical-level talks next week,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

The prime minister thanked the United States and Iran for their continued commitment to the negotiations and also expressed appreciation to regional partners for supporting the peace efforts.

We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week. We would like to thank United States of… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 13, 2026

He voiced confidence that the agreement would serve as a strong foundation for long-term regional peace and stability.

The statement comes amid growing indications from Washington and Tehran that an agreement to end months of conflict is nearing completion.

According to officials familiar with the negotiations, both sides have agreed on the text of the proposed peace deal, while Iranian decision-making bodies are reviewing the memorandum before its formal approval.

US and Iran signal a peace deal is close

Pakistan, which has played a mediating role in the negotiations, said it is working closely with both sides to finalise the remaining procedural steps before the agreement is signed.

A senior US administration official said the proposed deal includes provisions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and addressing Iran’s enriched nuclear material, while sanctions relief for Tehran would depend on its compliance with the agreement