Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said talks with the United States (US) were making progress with Pakistan’s “gracious effort,” while cautioning Washington against being drawn into further escalation amid a standoff over the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi in a post on X said: “Events in Hormuz make clear that there’s no military solution to a political crisis. As talks are making progress with Pakistan’s gracious effort, the U.S. should be wary of being dragged back into quagmire by ill-wishers. So should the UAE. Project Freedom is Project Deadlock.”

Events in Hormuz make clear that there’s no military solution to a political crisis. As talks are making progress with Pakistan’s gracious effort, the U.S. should be wary of being dragged back into quagmire by ill-wishers. So should the UAE. Project Freedom is Project Deadlock. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) May 4, 2026

US President Donald Trump launched a new effort to get stranded tankers and other ships through the strait, the vital energy-trade chokepoint that has been virtually closed since the US and Israel began attacks on Iran in February, a war that has killed thousands of people across the region.

Dar-Araghchi contact

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, during which both sides discussed the evolving regional situation and ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at promoting peace.

The Iranian Foreign Minister commended Pakistan’s constructive role and its sincere mediation initiatives.

According to the Foreign Office, Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to fostering positive engagement across the region.

He further emphasised that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable means of resolving disputes peacefully and achieving long-term stability.