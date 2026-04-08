Iran-US Truce: How Pakistan made an impossible task, possible?

ISLAMABAD: A ceasefire between Iran and the United States being seemed like an impossible task made possible by Pakistan’s civil and military leaders with persistent efforts.

The government sources have highlighted the details how and what happened during a tireless effort from Pakistan’s leadership.

“Yesterday and the night were extremely hard for the civil and military leaders of Pakistan,” government sources shared.

“Pakistan yesterday repeatedly contacted with the United States, Iran, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries,” sources said.

“Pakistani officials contacted China and Russia repeatedly three times during the hectic peace effort”, sources said. “These contacts made on the civil and military levels,” sources shared.

Government sources said that the first phase of the high-level contacts was continued from Tuesday morning until around 10:00 AM, while the second phase was started at 6:00 in the evening till 9:30 in the night.

“A final and decisive spell of talks began at 11:45 in last night, which continued until 4:00 AM of Wednesday morning”, sources shared.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Defence Forces Syed Asim Munir were directly engaged in crucial dialogue”.

The government sources said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the background players of national security agencies also played their crucial role in the peace process, which was finalized with extreme responsibility and secrecy.

Thus, the efforts of the civil and military leadership of the country turned the impossible task into a possible achievement.