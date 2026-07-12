Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar Sunday held a telephone conversation today with Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

During the conversation, both leaders exchanged views on the evolving regional situation.

Ishaq Dar stressed upon the parties to follow the path of de-escalation and show restraint, as agreed in the Islamabad MoU in June 2026. He further underscored that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path to resolving disputes and achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

He reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to continue playing a constructive role in promoting and maintaining regional peace and stability.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact. The contact came after recent US strikes on Iran.

Read more: US launches more strikes on Iran

The US military said ​it launched another round of strikes on Iran after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ‘struck’ a container ship traveling through the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday.

A series of attacks ‌between the US and Iran over the past several days led President Donald Trump to declare the end of a ceasefire meant to halt the fighting that the U.S. and Israel began on February 28, though Trump has left the door open to continued negotiations.

Iran said it closed the vital Strait of Hormuz after firing a warning shot that struck a vessel traveling on an unapproved route. It warned that any retaliation over the incident would be met with a “severe response.”

US Central Command identified ​the vessel as the M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship, saying it suffered significant engine-room damage and that a civilian crew member was missing.