Iran 'very confident' about World Cup protocols: federation vice-president

The Iranian football federation vice-president said Tuesday he was “very confident” in FIFA’s protocols as the team prepare to play at the World Cup in the United States.

Iran’s national team arrived in Turkey for a pre-tournament training camp on Monday.

The players are to stay several weeks before heading to the World Cup that is being co-hosted by the US, which began bombing Iran on February 28 alongside Israel, sparking a wider war in the Middle East.

“Everything will proceed properly according to the protocols and what FIFA has stipulated,” national team director and federation vice-president Mehdi Mohammad Nabi said.

“Inside the United States, they also have committees in place, including a security committee that cooperates with FIFA and is responsible for security matters.

“In past years we’ve experienced all of this and we’re fully informed about how these security committees operate at every World Cup we’ve participated in.

“In this regard, we’re very confident and we have a clear plan.”

Iranian officials have said previously that the players and staff are yet to receive visas.

They are planning to apply for visas at the Canadian embassy in Turkey.

“We’re not certain yet that all the players and staff will receive US visas,” added Mohammad Nabi.

“One of the rules that applies to the host country is that they must provide guarantees, according to FIFA’s statutes and the regulations of the competition.

“One of their commitments is the visas: they have to grant the necessary visa facilities to all the teams that have qualified for the World Cup.

“And FIFA has made arrangements so that the host country will provide the necessary cooperation to teams like Iran in this area.”

Iran are scheduled to open their Group G campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, before facing Belgium in the same city and then Egypt in Seattle.

The team will be based in Tucson, Arizona, during the World Cup.