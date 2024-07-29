Iran vows to continue strengthening ties with Pakistan

A farewell ceremony was held in Karachi to bid adieu to the outgoing Consul Generals of Indonesia, Dr. June Hadiningrat, and Thailand, Mr. Narut Soontrarodom.

The event, attended by dignitaries, diplomats, and foreign ministry officials, also marked the welcome of the new Dean of Consular Corps, Iranian Consul General Mr. Hassan Nourian.

In his farewell speech, Mr. Nourian praised the outgoing Consul Generals for their tireless efforts in promoting commercial, cultural, and people-to-people relations between Pakistan and their respective countries.

The ceremony highlighted the significance of diplomatic relations in addressing global challenges such as climate change, injustice, and unilateralism.

The outgoing Consul Generals were commended for their commitment to fostering greater understanding and cooperation between nations.

The Pakistani government and people were also thanked for their kindness and hospitality towards foreign guests and diplomats.

The ceremony marked the end of Dr. Hadiningrat and Mr. Narut’s mission in Pakistan, and they departed with best wishes for their future endeavors.

Mr. Nourian, the new Dean of Consular Corps, takes over as the representative of the diplomatic community in Karachi, further strengthening the city’s ties with the international community.

Speaking on the occasion, Iranian Consul General Hassan Nourian expressed his commitment to developing bilateral relations and utilizing all potentialities between Iran and Pakistan.

He emphasized the need to strengthen trade, cultural, and people-to-people relations, stating, “I am confident that we can achieve this.”

Consul General Nourian acknowledged the various global challenges facing the world today, including climate change, injustice, and unilateralism. He highlighted the crucial role of diplomats in addressing these issues, citing the importance of upholding international law, human rights, and cooperation.

Nourian praised the hospitality and kindness of the Pakistani people towards foreign guests and diplomats, saying, “The behavior of the Pakistani people towards foreign guests and diplomats is filled with sincerity and hospitality.”