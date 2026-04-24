ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to reports, during his visit, Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has also arrived in Islamabad along with Abbas Araghchi.

The Iranian foreign minister will also visit Muscat and Moscow as part of his regional tour.

Earlier, Iran state media confirmed that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi would travel on Friday to Pakistan, which has been mediating between the Islamic Republic and the United States in a bid to end the Middle East war.

“Iran’s Foreign Minister will begin a regional tour on Friday evening, April 24, travelling to Islamabad, Muscat and Moscow,” the official IRNA news agency said, after the Pakistani government disclosed the visit.

“The purpose of this trip is to hold bilateral consultations, discuss ongoing developments in the region, and review the latest situation regarding the war imposed by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran.”

The development happened following, after Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The two foreign ministers exchanged views on the regional situation, ceasefire prospects, and ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Discussions also covered diplomatic initiatives related to contacts between the United States and Iran, with Islamabad’s role in facilitating dialogue also coming under review.