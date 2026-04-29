TEHRAN/WASHINGTON/ISLAMABAD: U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at Iran over stalled nuclear negotiations on Wednesday, accusing Tehran of failing to secure a non-nuclear agreement and warning that delays could backfire.

“Iran can’t get their act together. They don’t know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, sharing an image depicting him walking with a rifle in front of explosions and damaged structures, alongside the phrase “No more Mr. Nice Guy.”