Iran war: Airlines increase fares in Pakistan

KARACHI: Airfares have surged significantly in Pakistan following an increase in jet fuel prices amid the prevailing war situation, with airlines passing on the additional costs to passengers.

The Pakistan government raised the jet fuel price by Rs 154 per litre, bringing the cost to a record Rs 342.37, up from the previous Rs 188.93, earlier this month.

Airlines’ fares have risen across major routes, including Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore, as well as other domestic stations.

The one-way fare from Karachi to Lahore and Islamabad has climbed to as much as Rs40,000. Meanwhile, “chance seats” on the Lahore–Islamabad route have seen an increase of up to 150 per cent.

For domestic routes, the one-way fare for last-minute or standby seats has exceeded Rs50,000.

On international routes, economy class tickets to destinations such as Toronto, Paris and Manchester have surged, now ranging between Rs300,000 and Rs700,000.

Earlier, speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, federal ministers announced an increase of Rs. 55 per litre in the prices of petrol and diesel.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, said that the decision had been taken after oil prices surged in the international market following a widening conflict in the region.