DUBAI —A Patriot air ​defense system was involved in the interception of ‌an Iranian drone over a residential area of Bahrain on March 9, Bahrain’s government said on Saturday, an incident that the U.S. military had characterized as a direct ​Iranian drone strike.

At the time, Bahrain said 32 ​civilians had been injured, including children who required medical ⁠treatment, and the U.S. military said an Iranian drone ​had struck a residential neighborhood.

On Saturday, a government spokesperson said the kingdom ​had been subjected to multiple Iranian drone attacks that day, and that the interception over the Sitra district had prevented a drone ​strike and saved lives.

“During this incident, the Patriot air ​defence system intercepted an Iranian drone aerially,” they said.

“Had the Iranian drone ‌impacted ⁠the residential area, it would have resulted in significant loss of life.”

U.S. Central Command at the time denied reports from Russian and Iranian media that a U.S. Patriot missile ​had failed to ​intercept an ⁠Iranian missile or drone and instead inadvertently struck a residential area.

The U.S.‑made Patriot surface‑to‑air ​missile defence system is designed to intercept missiles, ​drones ⁠and other aerial attacks.

It has been used by the United States and Gulf Arab allies including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait ⁠and ​Qatar to protect cities, energy infrastructure ​and military bases from Iranian missile and drone attacks during the Iran war.