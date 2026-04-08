PSX gains 12,362 points after Trump announces ceasefire with Iran

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a strong surge at the start of trading on Wednesday, with the market gaining significant momentum after US President Donald Trump announced ceasefire with Iran.

At the opening bell, the benchmark KSE-100 Index rose by 12,362 points, marking an increase of 8.5 per cent. The rally pushed the index to a record level of 164,035 points in Karachi.

Due to the sharp rise, trading was temporarily suspended for one hour after the index recorded a 5 per cent increase, in line with market regulations designed to manage excessive volatility.

Market analysts view the surge as a reflection of renewed investor confidence, with strong buying activity observed across key sectors during early trading hours.

US President Donald Trump has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, less than two hours before his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating attacks on its civilian infrastructure in which he had threatened ‘a whole civilization will die’.

Iran said talks between the US and Iran would begin on Friday in Islamabad, Pakistan, whose prime minister helped mediate the ceasefire.

The US has not yet confirmed in-person talks but says they are being discussed.

Donald Trump said Iran had ‌presented a ⁠10-point proposal that was a “workable basis” for negotiations and he expected an agreement to be “finalized and consummated” during the two-week window.