Washington discloses shocking early spending on Iran conflict

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration said it used $5.6 billion in munitions during the ​first two days of strikes against ‌Iran in a report provided to U.S. congressional committees, a source familiar with the information said on Tuesday.

Members ​of Congress, who may soon have ​to approve additional funding for the war, ⁠have expressed concern that the Iran conflict will deplete ​U.S. military stocks at a time when the ​defense industry was already struggling to keep up with demand.

Trump met executives from seven defense contractors on Friday as ​the Pentagon worked to replenish supplies.

The administration ​has not provided a public assessment of the cost of ‌the ⁠conflict it launched against Iran on Feb. 28 along with ally Israel.

Members of Congress have clamored for more information, including public testimony from officials about ​issues including ​how the ⁠conflict might affect the U.S. military’s readiness to defend the country.

Several ​congressional aides have said they expect ​the ⁠White House to soon submit a request to Congress for additional funding for the war. Some ⁠officials ​have said the request could ​be for $50 billion, but others have said that estimate seems ​low.