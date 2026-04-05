Iran war: Ishaq Dar reiterates Pakistan’s support for de-escalation

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Araghchi on telephone and exchanged views on the evolving regional situation.

During the conversation, Ishaq Dar reiterated Pakistan’s support for all efforts aimed at de-escalation and underscored the importance of resolving issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

Both sides agreed to maintain close contact in view of ongoing developments.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Egypt, Badr Abdelatty.

They discussed the latest regional developments and ongoing diplomatic efforts, underscoring the importance of dialogue and de-escalation. Both sides agreed to remain in close contact.

Pakistan has been actively positioning itself as a neutral facilitator amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran, offering Islamabad as a venue for dialogue.

The initiative reflects Islamabad’s broader effort to de-escalate regional tensions, particularly in the wake of heightened hostilities following US and Israeli strikes against Iranian targets.