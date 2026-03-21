Iran war: Natanz nuclear complex hit again in US-Israeli attack, says Iranian media

Iran said its Natanz nuclear enrichment complex was targeted again in a US-Israeli attack on Saturday morning, according to a statement carried by the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan enrichment facility in Natanz was struck as part of what it described as “criminal attacks” by the US and Israel.

It added that the attack violates international laws and commitments, including the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and other nuclear safety regulations.

The organization said technical and specialized assessments were conducted by the country’s Nuclear Safety System Center to evaluate the possibility of radioactive contamination at the site.

According to the findings, no radioactive material leak was detected, and there is no danger to residents living near the facility, the statement said.

The Natanz nuclear facility was previously targeted in a US-Israeli attack on March 2.

The nuclear facility was one of three sites targeted by US strikes in June last year during the conflict with Iran, alongside Fordow and Isfahan.

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran began Feb. 28, with Tehran retaliating with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.