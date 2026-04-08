Iran War: Pakistan as Mediator, India as Disruptor, A Regional Contrast

I live in Karachi. I was sitting in my apartment before dawn on Wednesday when my phone would not stop lighting up. The messages were all variations of the same thing: Pakistan did it. Pakistan actually did it. I put the phone down, looked at the ceiling, and felt something I have not felt in a very long time as a Pakistani watching the world go about its business without us — I felt seen. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced in the early hours of Wednesday that Iran and the United States had agreed to an immediate ceasefire, effective immediately, including in Lebanon. Pakistan had mediated it. Islamabad had pulled it off. And Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, whose sustained, patient, disciplined back-channel diplomacy had quietly kept both sides talking when every other channel had collapsed, had done something that will be written about long after the news cycle moves on. He helped stop a war. A real one. The kind that would have swallowed the region whole.

I kept thinking about the people. Not the oil prices, not the Security Council — the people. There was a video going around in those final days before the ceasefire. Iranian civilians, ordinary ones, the kind whose names never appear in diplomatic cables, had formed human chains around their country’s power plants. A student in a jacket that looked too thin for the night air. A woman who could have been someone’s mother, someone’s wife. A shopkeeper who had probably locked up his store not knowing if there would be a store to open tomorrow. They were not soldiers. They had no weapons. They had only their bodies and the terrifying logic that perhaps no one would bomb a building surrounded by civilians. That is what the world was hours away from. That is what Pakistan stopped. That image should have broken something in the world’s conscience. What broke the stalemate instead was Pakistan picking up the phone and refusing to put it down.

The ten-point framework that Pakistan’s leadership put on the table — including a regulated transit arrangement for the Strait of Hormuz that transforms a near-war zone into a managed international trade corridor — was not crisis improvisation. It was the product of serious, sustained, sophisticated thinking. Field Marshal Munir gave both Washington and Tehran the one thing neither could give the other directly: a credible ladder down from the ledge that preserved everyone’s dignity. Prime Minister Sharif gave the world a venue, a date, and a reason to believe the ceasefire could become something permanent. Islamabad talks begin April 10. The world is coming to us.

Now. About India.

I say this not to gloat, because what happened this week is too important for gloating, but because honesty demands it. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has spent years carefully explaining, in his precise and well-tailored way, that India is not a “broker nation.” That India does not do mediation. That India’s strategic culture is above the transactional business of sitting between two hostile parties and doing the unglamorous work of keeping them talking. Very well. India was not a broker this week. India was an observer. A spectator. A country that watched from the stands while Pakistan walked onto the field and changed the game.

What makes this sting more for New Delhi is not just the diplomatic achievement itself — it is who noticed. Australia’s Prime Minister called Islamabad directly to offer thanks. Kazakhstan issued a formal statement of appreciation. The United Nations, whose Secretary-General had been helpless for days, found warm words for Pakistan’s role. And inside India — India — voices emerged publicly congratulating Field Marshal Munir and Prime Minister Sharif. Former officials. Senior commentators. Ordinary Indians on social media saying, in plain language, that Pakistan had done something remarkable. That has no precedent. Not in my lifetime. Not in anyone’s lifetime since 1947.

Some Indians were honest this week in the way that only people who have nothing left to protect are honest. They said what their government could not bring itself to say: that walking away from engagement, from diplomacy, from the messy and unglamorous work of keeping relationships alive even with difficult neighbours — that it had cost them. Not in the abstract. In this specific, visible, undeniable week. Pakistan had spent years in those rooms. Pakistan had made those phone calls. Pakistan knew those people. And when the world needed someone who knew those people, it called Islamabad. Not New Delhi. The policy of strategic distance had achieved exactly what it promised — distance.

President Trump called it “revolutionarily wonderful.” He said it after speaking with Pakistan’s leadership. Not India’s. Pakistan’s.

I will be honest with you. There were nights — and I say this as someone who loves this country in the complicated, exhausted, clear-eyed way that only actually living here produces — when I read those reports and felt something loosen in my chest. The think tanks, the foreign policy journals, the respected analysts with their careful footnotes explaining why Pakistan was a problem to be managed rather than a partner to be trusted. I read them. I saved some of them. I forwarded a few. Not because I wanted them to be true but because I could not always find the evidence to argue back. Karachi has a way of making you honest about your country. The power cuts. The inflation. The noise and the chaos and the feeling, some mornings, that the whole thing is held together by prayer and stubbornness alone. I wondered, on those mornings, if the analysts were right about us.

Wednesday answered that question. Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif did not just broker a ceasefire. They demonstrated, in the most unambiguous terms available in international affairs, what Pakistani leadership looks like when it is serious, patient, and given the space to work. The world saw it. Even India saw it. And from Karachi, watching the sun come up over a city that never stops, it felt like breathing out after holding your breath for a very long time.