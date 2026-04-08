PM Shehbaz urges Iran-US ceasefire, pushes for two-week diplomacy window

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has intensified diplomatic efforts to push for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States, calling for a temporary pause in hostilities to create space for meaningful negotiations.

Diplomatic efforts for peaceful settlement of the ongoing war in the Middle East are progressing steadily, strongly and powerfully with the potential to lead to substantive results in near future. To allow diplomacy to run its course, I earnestly request President Trump to extend… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 7, 2026

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said Islamabad believes diplomatic engagement is gaining momentum and could lead to tangible outcomes in the near future if given adequate time. In this context, Pakistan has urged former US President Donald Trump to extend the current deadline by two weeks to allow dialogue to progress.

At the same time, Pakistan has appealed to Iran to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz for a similar two-week period as a goodwill gesture aimed at reducing tensions and facilitating diplomacy.

Islamabad has also called on all parties involved to observe a two-week ceasefire across the region. Officials stressed that such a pause is essential to enable constructive dialogue and move toward a lasting resolution.

Pakistan maintains that a coordinated effort based on restraint, diplomacy, and mutual trust can help end the conflict and ensure long-term peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump posted a bombshell post on his TruthSocial account saying Iran has a complete regime change now but also threatened the country in the same breathe.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to ​be brought back ​again. I don’t want that ‌to ⁠happen, but it probably will,” Trump said in a post on ​Truth ​Social.