ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, during which the two leaders discussed the prevailing regional situation and ongoing diplomatic efforts, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the conversation lasted around 45 minutes and was described as cordial and friendly. Both sides exchanged views on developments in the region, with a focus on promoting peace and stability.

The prime minister thanked the President of Iran for sending a delegation to Islamabad for talks, terming it a positive step towards dialogue.

He also briefed the Iranian president on his recent contacts with leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey, noting that these engagements had contributed to efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace in the region.

Shehbaz Sharif also expressed appreciation for the constructive discussions held during the recent visit of Pakistan’s Field Marshal to Tehran, highlighting the importance of continued engagement between the two countries.

He reiterated that Pakistan would continue to work with friendly nations to promote peace and stability. The prime minister also conveyed his good wishes for Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

President Masoud Pezeshkian, in turn, thanked the prime minister and Pakistan’s military leadership for their firm commitment to peace. He acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in supporting regional stability and expressed confidence that ties between Iran and Pakistan would grow stronger in the coming days.