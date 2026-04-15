PM Shehbaz Sharif departs for Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday embark on official visit to Saudi Arabia as part of his three-nation visit till April 18 amid Middle East tensions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minister will hold meetings with the leadership of the Kingdom. The discussions will focus on enhancing ongoing bilateral cooperation as well as exchanging views on regional peace and security.

“Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will also undertake official visits to the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye from 15–18 April 2026,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

PM Sharif will participate in the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkiye.

During the Forum, the Prime Minister will participate in the Leaders’ Panel, alongside other world leaders, to present Pakistan’s perspective at the Forum.

On the sidelines of the Forum, the Prime Minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other key world leaders.

Read more: Saudi Arabia announces $3bn additional support to Pakistan, extends $5bn deposit

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, announced that the Saudi Arabia has committed an additional $3 billion in deposits for Pakistan, with disbursement expected in the coming week, according to a statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

He further stated that the existing $5 billion Saudi deposit would no longer remain subject to the earlier annual rollover arrangement and would instead be extended for a longer period.

The finance minister made the announcement while speaking to members of the media in Washington, D.C., on the sidelines of the World Bank–IMF Spring Meetings 2026. He also shared key details regarding Saudi financial support and the government’s broader external financing strategy.

Senator Aurangzeb said this support comes at a critical time for Pakistan’s external financing needs and would help reinforce foreign exchange reserves and strengthen the country’s external account.