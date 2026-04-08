Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz, applauds PM Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir for ceasefire efforts

TEHRAN: Iran has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir for their diplomatic efforts in easing regional tensions.

According to the Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi said Tehran has agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for a period of two weeks following a request made by Pakistan’s military leadership.

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The Iranian side conveyed its appreciation to both the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Field Marshal Asim Munir, acknowledging their constructive role in seeking de-escalation. The Foreign Minister stated that their efforts to bring an end to the conflict were commendable and reflected a strong commitment to regional peace.

Iran FM Abbas Araghchi further noted that both leaders had worked tirelessly to push for a ceasefire, highlighting Pakistan’s active diplomatic engagement during a critical period.

The temporary reopening of the key maritime route is being viewed as a significant step towards stabilising the situation and facilitating international trade flows through the vital corridor.

President Donald Trump delayed the decision to strike Iran to reach a ceasefire agreement on Tuesday evening, following a series of cries to reconsider from allies.

Pakistan’s prime minister urged the United States and Iran to agree to a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, proposing a temporary pause in hostilities to allow ongoing diplomatic efforts to gain traction.