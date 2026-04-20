WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump, while speaking to the American media house, has claimed that an agreement with Iran will be signed in Pakistan today.

The US President announced that Vice President JD Vance is expected to arrive in Islamabad within the next few hours accompanied by a high-level delegation.

During his conversation with Fox News, President Trump stated that if a breakthrough is achieved in the negotiations, he is prepared to meet with senior Iranian leaders personally.

He claimed that the Iranian leadership has expressed a desire to meet with him and clarified that he has no objection to such a meeting. Trump emphasized that the United States is not playing any games at this stage of the negotiations.

The President identified the primary and non-negotiable demand of these talks as Iran’s total withdrawal from its pursuit of nuclear weapons. He asserted that if Iran chooses to abandon its nuclear weapons program, the country possesses significant potential for development and progress.

When questioned about the potential consequences should the negotiations fail, President Trump stated that he could not comment on what the situation would be at this stage.