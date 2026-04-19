WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump accused Iran on Sunday of a “total violation” of the two countries’ ​ceasefire for firing on ships near the Strait of Hormuz, and ​renewed a threat to wipe out Iran’s bridges and ⁠power plants unless it accepted his terms.

With shipping still stuck in the ​strait two days after Trump and Iran announced it would open, Trump ​said his envoys would arrive in Pakistan on Monday evening, prepared to hold more talks.

“We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take ​it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to ​knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran,” he posted ‌on ⁠social media. “NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!”

Global oil prices fell and stock markets surged on Friday when Iran first announced it would reopen the strait, which it had effectively closed to all shipping apart from its own ​since Trump and ​Israel launched the ⁠war on February 28.

But after Trump said he would continue a blockade of Iranian shipping, Tehran said ​on Saturday it was keeping the strait closed. At ​least two ⁠ships reported they had been fired upon approaching the strait on Saturday.

“Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — A Total ⁠Violation of ​our Ceasefire Agreement!” Trump wrote in Sunday ​morning’s post. “That wasn’t nice, was it?”