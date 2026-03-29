Iran war: Turkish FM arrives in Pakistan at Ishaq Dar's invitation

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in Islamabad on Saturday on an official visit at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister/Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar to attend a quadrilateral meeting on the current regional situation.

Dar will chair the meeting to be held on March 29 and 30. During the visit, the visiting foreign minister will hold consultations on regional developments and call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as well. The visit reflects Pakistan’s close and brotherly relations with Turkiye and the two countries’ continued coordination on regional and international issues.

Additional Foreign Secretary for Afghanistan and West Asia Syed Ali Asad Gilani received the Turkish Foreign Minister.

Earlier, Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty arrived in Islamabad tonight on an official visit to Pakistan.

He is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

During the visit, the Egyptian Foreign Minister will hold consultations on regional developments and also call on the Prime Minister.

The visit reflects the close and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Egypt and their continued coordination on regional and international issues.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister is set to participate in a quadrilateral meeting focused on the regional situation, which will be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.