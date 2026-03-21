Iran war: UK makes important announcement about bases in Cyprus

NICOSIA – Britain will not be using its bases in Cyprus for any ​offensive action in the Iran crisis, ‌the Cypriot government spokesperson said on Saturday, citing a phone call between British Prime ​Minister Keir Starmer and Cypriot President ​Nikos Christodoulides.

“The British Prime Minister reiterated … ⁠that the security of the Republic ​of Cyprus is fundamental to the United ​Kingdom and, to that end, a decision has been taken to enhance the means contributing ​to the preventive measures already in ​place,” the spokesperson said in a written statement.

“Finally, the ‌Prime ⁠Minister reiterated that the British Bases in Cyprus will not be used for any offensive military operations.”

An Iranian-type Shahed ​drone caused ​slight damage ⁠when it hit facilities at Britain’s Akrotiri airbase in southern ​Cyprus on March 2, with ​two ⁠others later intercepted. There have been no further known security incidents.

Britain retained sovereignty ⁠over ​two bases on the ​island when it granted its colony independence in 1960.