Iran War Update: What You Need to Know Today – April 6, 2026

The 2026 Iran War has entered its 38th day with no signs of de-escalation. President Trump has extended his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, now set for Tuesday, while issuing strong warnings of strikes on Iranian power plants and bridges if demands are unmet.

Iran has rejected the ultimatum, declaring the strait “will never return to its former state.” In a major development, Israel assassinated the IRGC intelligence chief Majid Khademi, and a fresh Iranian missile barrage struck a residential building in Haifa, killing at least four people.

Here’s your complete daily briefing on the latest developments as of April 6, 2026.

Breaking News Today: Ultimatum, Assassination, and Haifa Strike

Trump’s extended deadline : President Trump has pushed his ultimatum to Tuesday, threatening “Power Plant Day and Bridge Day” in profane terms if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. He warned Iran they would be “living in Hell” without compliance. A 45-day ceasefire proposal involving reopening the strait has reportedly been sent to both sides via mediators from Egypt, Pakistan, and Turkey.

: President Trump has pushed his ultimatum to Tuesday, threatening “Power Plant Day and Bridge Day” in profane terms if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. He warned Iran they would be “living in Hell” without compliance. A 45-day ceasefire proposal involving reopening the strait has reportedly been sent to both sides via mediators from Egypt, Pakistan, and Turkey. IRGC intelligence chief killed : Majid Khademi, head of intelligence for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was assassinated in a joint US-Israeli strike. Iran also reported strikes on the South Pars petrochemical facility, a critical part of the country’s natural gas supply.

: Majid Khademi, head of intelligence for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was assassinated in a joint US-Israeli strike. Iran also reported strikes on the South Pars petrochemical facility, a critical part of the country’s natural gas supply. Deadly strike on Haifa: An Iranian ballistic missile directly hit a residential building in Haifa, killing at least four civilians (including an elderly couple) and wounding others. Rescue operations continue amid reports of people trapped under rubble. This is part of Iran’s ongoing retaliatory barrages.

Military Situation: Continued Escalation

US special forces rescue : American forces successfully rescued a downed US Air Force navigator (weapons systems officer from an F-15E Strike Eagle) after he evaded capture for nearly two days inside Iran. Supporting air strikes helped secure the operation.

: American forces successfully rescued a downed US Air Force navigator (weapons systems officer from an F-15E Strike Eagle) after he evaded capture for nearly two days inside Iran. Supporting air strikes helped secure the operation. US-Israel operations : Strikes continue on Iranian infrastructure, bridges, and military targets. Israel has expanded operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Iran claims to have downed multiple US drones.

: Strikes continue on Iranian infrastructure, bridges, and military targets. Israel has expanded operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Iran claims to have downed multiple US drones. Iranian retaliation: Multiple waves of missiles and drones targeting Israel (including Haifa and other northern areas), US bases, and Gulf infrastructure. Attacks reported on facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain, and elsewhere in the region. Proxies like the Houthis remain active.

Economic Fallout: Strait of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

The Strait remains largely closed or heavily restricted, causing ongoing global oil supply disruptions. Crude prices have surged, contributing to higher energy costs worldwide.

Trump has urged NATO allies and affected nations to help secure the strait or purchase oil from the US, criticizing Europe for reliance on the disrupted route.

Analysts warn of prolonged economic pain if the waterway is not reopened soon.

Casualties and Broader Impact

Iran : Death toll from US-Israeli strikes estimated at over 2,000–7,000+ killed, with tens of thousands wounded and millions displaced. Civilian sites, including bridges and energy facilities, have been hit.

: Death toll from US-Israeli strikes estimated at over 2,000–7,000+ killed, with tens of thousands wounded and millions displaced. Civilian sites, including bridges and energy facilities, have been hit. Israel : At least 35 killed overall; recent Haifa strike adds to civilian casualties from missile impacts.

: At least 35 killed overall; recent Haifa strike adds to civilian casualties from missile impacts. Region: Additional deaths in Lebanon (over 1,300 in escalated conflict), Gulf states, and elsewhere. UN officials highlight the heavy civilian toll and call for a peaceful resolution.

Diplomatic Outlook: Ceasefire Hopes vs. Threats

Iran has dismissed direct talks while attacks continue and rejected Trump’s deadline as “helpless and nervous.”

Regional mediators are pushing a 45-day ceasefire framework focused on reopening Hormuz and de-escalation.

No full ground invasion is underway, but additional US assets remain positioned in the region. Trump has signaled the campaign could last weeks longer if needed.

What to Watch Next

Tuesday’s deadline looms large. Any response to the ceasefire proposal, further strikes on energy infrastructure, or developments in Hormuz navigation could rapidly shift the conflict. Oil markets, air raid alerts in Israel, and official statements from Washington and Tehran will be closely monitored.