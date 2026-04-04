Iran War Update: What You Need to Know Today – April 4, 2026

Day 36: US Fighter Jet Downed Over Iran as Tehran Launches Fresh Missile Barrage on Central Israel; Trump Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum on Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising Gas Prices and Regional Escalation

The 2026 Iran War has entered its 36th day with significant escalation. Iran claims to have downed two US warplanes, with one crew member still missing, while launching multiple missile salvos—including cluster munitions—targeting residential areas in central Israel. US and Israeli strikes continue across Iran, hitting infrastructure and military sites. President Trump has given Iran a 48-hour window to open the Strait of Hormuz or face intensified action, as US gasoline prices remain above $4 per gallon due to disrupted oil flows.

Here’s your complete daily briefing on the latest developments as of April 4, 2026.

Breaking News Today: Downed US Aircraft and Missile Impacts in Israel

US fighter jet downed : Iran reports shooting down two American warplanes. One crew member has been rescued, while searches continue for the second airman. Tehran has offered a reward for information and insists on capturing the missing serviceman alive. This marks a rare direct hit on US aircraft in the conflict.

: Iran reports shooting down two American warplanes. One crew member has been rescued, while searches continue for the second airman. Tehran has offered a reward for information and insists on capturing the missing serviceman alive. This marks a rare direct hit on US aircraft in the conflict. Iranian missile attacks on Israel : Fresh barrages hit residential areas in central Israel, including Ramat Gan, Givata’im, Bnei Brak, and Petah Tikva. Cluster munitions caused damage and light injuries (at least one 52-year-old man hospitalized). Fires and debris impacts reported in the Negev and Rosh Haayin. Israel’s air defenses intercepted most threats, but some damage occurred to factories and homes.

: Fresh barrages hit residential areas in central Israel, including Ramat Gan, Givata’im, Bnei Brak, and Petah Tikva. Cluster munitions caused damage and light injuries (at least one 52-year-old man hospitalized). Fires and debris impacts reported in the Negev and Rosh Haayin. Israel’s air defenses intercepted most threats, but some damage occurred to factories and homes. Trump’s 48-hour warning: The US President renewed threats, stating Iran must “make a deal or open up Hormuz” or “all hell” will break loose. He warned of bringing Iran “back to the Stone Ages” if needed, while claiming the conflict could wrap up soon.

Military Situation: Intensified Strikes on Both Sides

US-Israel operations : Continued airstrikes on Iranian targets, including infrastructure in central Iran (Isfahan region), weapons production sites, and possibly near the Bushehr nuclear plant perimeter. Israel also struck bridges in southern Lebanon and targeted Hezbollah assets. Over 70 IRGC targets hit in recent days.

: Continued airstrikes on Iranian targets, including infrastructure in central Iran (Isfahan region), weapons production sites, and possibly near the Bushehr nuclear plant perimeter. Israel also struck bridges in southern Lebanon and targeted Hezbollah assets. Over 70 IRGC targets hit in recent days. Iranian retaliation : Multiple missile salvos (including large ones with 10+ missiles) coordinated with proxies like Hezbollah and Houthis. Attacks reported on US bases and Gulf infrastructure. Iran claims hits on Israeli-linked shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

: Multiple missile salvos (including large ones with 10+ missiles) coordinated with proxies like Hezbollah and Houthis. Attacks reported on US bases and Gulf infrastructure. Iran claims hits on Israeli-linked shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Broader fronts: Escalation in Lebanon with Israeli strikes on bridges; Houthi and Hezbollah involvement ongoing. US has deployed additional assets, with over 50,000 troops in the region.

Economic Fallout: Oil Disruptions Persist

US average gas prices remain over $4 per gallon—the highest since 2022—driven by the near-shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz and reduced Middle East oil production.

Global oil markets stay volatile, with ripple effects on inflation and supply chains. Trump urged allies facing shortages to “get your own oil” or buy from the US.

Casualties and Humanitarian Impact

Thousands killed and wounded across Iran, Israel, and the region since February 28. Recent strikes have damaged civilian sites, including homes, factories, and infrastructure.

UN officials highlight disproportionate civilian suffering, with reports of over 113,000 sites affected in Iran according to Iranian Red Crescent figures.

Displacement, shelter alerts, and infrastructure damage continue, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Diplomatic Outlook: Ultimatums and Talks

Trump claims “regime change” has effectively occurred following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other officials, now dealing with Mojtaba Khamenei’s leadership. He describes the new Iranian interlocutors as potentially more “reasonable.”

No confirmed direct negotiations, though messages have been exchanged. Iran denies active ceasefire talks and insists on conditions like halting all attacks.

Focus remains on reopening the Strait of Hormuz for global shipping. Additional US naval forces, including carrier groups, are in position.

What to Watch Next

The next 48 hours could prove critical following Trump’s ultimatum. Any breakthrough on Hormuz navigation, further missile exchanges, or developments in the search for the missing US airman will dominate headlines. Markets remain sensitive to oil flows and escalation risks.