Iran warns Israel to halt its war on Gaza

By Web Desk
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Israel has a brief opportunity to improve the situation and prevent the war.

“Perhaps, in the coming hours, it will be too late,” he said in media talks during his visit of regional countries in the wake of Israel’s Gaza war.

Otherwise, resistance movements will move with their strategies that would change the map of the region and it would make Israel suffer “a huge earthquake”, foreign minister said.

The Zionist state passing through its worst period and standing with US crutches, Iran’s top diplomat said.

“The one week of the war has exposed that Israel could not win this war,” he said. Israel’s corridors will jolt if we join the war,” he said.

“Still several Zionist settlements have been held by al-Qassam Brigades,” he claimed. “Resistance movements will change the map of the region if Israel didn’t alter its path,” he warned.

