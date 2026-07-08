Iran warns of 'decisive' action after US strikes around Strait of Hormuz

Iranian state media on Tuesday reported a series of explosions heard in the Strait of Hormuz region, moments after US officials announced “powerful” strikes on Iran.

The United States (US) military hit over 80 targets during its latest strikes on Iran, US Central Command said Tuesday, conducted in response to Tehran’s attacks on three ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

“US forces struck Iranian defense systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in and near the strait,” the US military said in a statement posted to X.

IRIB news reported six explosions were heard on the Iranian island of Qeshm, seven explosions were heard in the city of Sirik and more were heard in the major port city of Bandar Abbas.

Iran’s foreign ministry warned of retaliation and said the United States has repeatedly violated their memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the Middle East war, pointing to ongoing aggression in Lebanon and other threats.

Read more: US forces say struck over 80 targets, including Iranian air defense systems

“Iran is issuing a serious warning about the consequences of America’s breach of the treaty, and will take decisive measures to protect its interests and national security,” the ministry said in a statement posted to Telegram by IRIB News.

The US revoked a temporary sanctions waiver for Iranian oil Tuesday after three tankers were struck in the Strait of Hormuz, raising pressure on Tehran as it negotiates with Washington over ending the Middle East war.

British maritime security agency UKMTO said an “unknown projectile” hit a tanker overnight, causing a fire, before two more vessels were struck, at least one by a drone.

All three vessels were struck close to Oman, which had proposed a temporary transit corridor hugging its coastline — an initiative opposed by Iran as it seeks to impose fees on ships using the Strait of Hormuz.