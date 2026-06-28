Iran warns of strong response to any US aggression

TEHRAN: Iran has warned that it will respond forcefully to any future aggression by the United States, accusing Washington of violating a ceasefire understanding through its recent military strikes.

In a statement, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the US attacks constituted a breach of the ceasefire terms agreed under the memorandum of understanding.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the strikes demonstrated that the United States does not honor its commitments, adding that “breaking promises is part of the US government’s nature.”

The spokesperson said Iran would defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs, stressing that the country remains prepared to respond to any act of aggression.

US ad Iran continued their attacks in the Gulf ​as each accused the other of violating an interim deal signed less than two weeks ago to end their four-month-old war.

Read more: Trump threatens to annihilate Iran after new exchange of attacks

Shortly after President Donald Trump warned the US might “militarily complete ‌the job”, Iran early on Sunday launched missiles and drones on U.S. military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain, continuing a series of escalating attacks.

The US military said earlier it had struck Iran again, hours after a tanker was hit in the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important energy shipping route, which Iran had largely cut off for most of the conflict.

The 14-point US-Iran interim agreement was meant to halt the fighting, which the US and Israel started ​on February 28, and reopen the strait to shipping while talks began on more deep-seated issues, such as Iran’s nuclear programme.

A US official, confirming the attacks on the facilities, said the situation was still unfolding but there were no reported US casualties or major damage ​to U.S. sites in the Middle East at this time.

The Guards said in a statement U.S. strikes had violated the ceasefire and “will result in the complete halt of all diplomatic processes”, according to ​state-run Press TV. American bases in the region “will experience hell in the coming days,” the statement said.