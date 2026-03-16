Iran warns to target centers working with USS Gerald Ford

Iran has warned to target all centers working with the USS Gerald Ford in the Red Sea, according to Tasnim News agency.

“Any center cooperating with or assisting the USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier is deemed to be a legitimate target for Iran,” the Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters warned.

The spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters of Iran announced that the presence of USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier in the Red Sea poses a threat to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He also warned that the centers providing logistical supports or services for that American aircraft carrier in the Red Sea are deemed to be targets of strikes by the Iranian Armed Forces.

The Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters is a subdivision of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces that is tasked with the layout and arrangement of operations involving various Iranian military units.

The US and the Israeli regime launched a large-scale unprovoked military campaign against Iran following the assassination of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, along with several senior military commanders and civilians on February 28.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces have carried out retaliatory operations, targeting American and Israeli positions in the occupied territories and at regional bases with waves of missiles and drones.