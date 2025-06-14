Iran warns US, UK, France against helping stop strikes on Israel

Iran has warned the three western allies that their bases and ships in the region will be targeted if they help stop strikes on Israel, ARY News reported quoting Iranian state media.

“Any country that participates in repelling Iranian attacks on Israel will be subject to the targeting of all regional bases of the complicit government, including military bases in the Persian Gulf countries and ships and naval vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea by Iranian forces,” said a government statement quoted by Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency.

Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israel into Saturday morning, killing at least two people and wounding dozens after a series of Israeli attacks.

Iran and Israel targeted each other with missiles and airstrikes early on Saturday after Israel launched its biggest-ever air offensive against its longtime enemy.

Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, Israel’s two largest cities, sending residents rushing into shelters as successive waves of Iranian missiles streaked across the skies. The military said its air defence systems were operating.

The Israeli broadcasting authority and The Associated Press news agency have reported on the increased toll to two, with nearly 40 injured.

“In the last hour, dozens of missiles have been launched at the state of Israel from Iran, some of which were intercepted,” the Israeli military said.

In Iran, several explosions were heard in the capital Tehran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The Fars news agency said two projectiles hit Tehran’s Mehrabad airport, and Iranian media said flames were reported there. Close to key Iranian leadership sites, the airport hosts an air force base with fighter jets and transport aircraft.

