Iran will not negotiate with US under shadow of threats: Ghalibaf

Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, speaker of Iran Parliament has said that Tehran will not accept negotiations with Washington under the shadow of threats.

In a post on his X handle early on Tuesday, Ghalibaf denounced US President Donald Trump for acting on a delusion.

“Trump, by imposing a siege and violating the ceasefire, seeks to turn this negotiating table— in his own imagination— into a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering. We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats, and in the past two weeks, we have prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield,” Ghalibaf posted on his X account.

The remarks came as the next round of talks between Tehran and Washington were shrouded in uncertainty following renewed American aggression at sea, after the US Navy violated the ceasefire by targeting an Iranian merchant vessel in the Sea of Oman.

The Iranian military described the incident as a breach of maritime conduct and reiterated that its response posture remains active, while stressing confidence in national capabilities.

ترامپ با اعمال محاصره و نقض آتش‌بس می‌خواهد تا به خیال خود این میز مذاکره را به میز تسلیم تبدیل کند یا جنگ‌افروزی مجدد را موجّه سازد.

مذاکره زیر سایهٔ تهدید را نمی‌پذیریم و در دو هفتهٔ اخیر برای رو کردن کارت‌های جدید در میدان نبرد آماده شده‌ایم. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 20, 2026

Earlier on Monday, President Masoud Pezeshkian rejected US threats as pressure tactics, saying Iran will not submit to coercion, even as Washington continued to float military and diplomatic ultimatums.

The spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters also condemned the criminal operation by the US Navy, saying it violated the ceasefire and committed maritime piracy by firing at an Iranian merchant ship in the waters of the Sea of Oman.